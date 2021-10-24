2 dead in Town of Marengo plane crash

TOWN OF MARENGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are dead after after a single engine plane crashed on Saturday in the Town of Marengo, according to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ashland County Communications Center received multiple 911 calls at about 2:40 p.m. about the crash. A 29-year-old Marengo man and a 21-year-old Marengo woman were pronounced dead at the scene by the Ashland County Coroner’s Office.

The two victims are believed to be the only two occupants of the aircraft at the time of the crash. The airplane struck a residence in Marengo, and no others were harmed as a result of the crash.

Names of the victims have not been released. The investigation remains ongoing by the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA.

