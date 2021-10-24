Advertisement

2 dead in Town of Marengo plane crash

Two people are dead after after a single engine plane crashed on Saturday in the Town of Marengo.
Two people are dead after after a single engine plane crashed on Saturday in the Town of Marengo.
Two people are dead after after a single engine plane crashed on Saturday in the Town of Marengo.(MGN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MARENGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are dead after after a single engine plane crashed on Saturday in the Town of Marengo, according to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ashland County Communications Center received multiple 911 calls at about 2:40 p.m. about the crash. A 29-year-old Marengo man and a 21-year-old Marengo woman were pronounced dead at the scene by the Ashland County Coroner’s Office.

The two victims are believed to be the only two occupants of the aircraft at the time of the crash. The airplane struck a residence in Marengo, and no others were harmed as a result of the crash.

Names of the victims have not been released. The investigation remains ongoing by the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Major Harris, 3, died of gunshot wound
Raymond Piller, Taylor County Silver Alert
Missing Taylor County man found safe
14 arrested, charged with large-scale cocaine distribution in southeastern Wisconsin
Tower near Little Chicago is part of the county’s Broadband Task Force’s plan to provide better...
New wireless tower unveiled in Marathon County
FILE
Boy found dead in Oconto County brook

Latest News

What to know if you encounter a black bear in the wild preparing for hibernation
What to know if you encounter a black bear in the wild preparing for hibernation
A bit breezy on Monday, but locales will be dry through Tuesday.
First Alert Weather: Continued cool, wet weather returns later in the new week
More sun north Sunday, clouds common to the south. Best risk of wet weather locally is later in...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
There are important steps to note when encountering a bear in the wild
Black bears preparing for hibernation