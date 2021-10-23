UWSP elementary education students collaborate with Ho-Chunk storyteller

AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - Teachers and students collaborated with a Ho-Chunk storyteller to create Native American inspired plays on Friday.

The performance took place at the new amphitheater at the Tomorrow River Community Charter School. It was the first performance at the new outdoors stage funded by the Oscar W. Neale Fellowship.

Elementary education students at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point worked with the children of the TRCCS to teach students about indigenous heritage. They wrote the scripts based on stories told by a Ho-Chunk storyteller. The storyteller gifted the stories to the students for their use. Students also got the chance to present plays based on Native American stories.

“We were given articles from the tribe then we read them and put them in the scripts for them,” said Morgan Vande Hey, UWSP student.

The students and teachers brought together a hands-on context of learning together.

“Native American cultures are a huge part of what we are teaching our kids, again because we are occupying the land that is theirs and their stories are so incredible,” said Chamomile Nusz, volunteer at Tomorrow River Community Charter School.

The event began with a prayer and performance by an indigenous drummer and dancers.

“So it was really cool to have that first-hand experience and give it to the students,” said Rylyn Donahue, UWSP student.

The Tomorrow River Community Charter School puts on a performance once a year.

