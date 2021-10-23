SPASH boys cross country wins Division 1 sectional, 15 other area individuals qualify for state

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH boys cross country won the Stevens Point cross country sectional at Standing Rocks County Park on Saturday.

The team had a score of 25, which was 44 points lower than second place. Behind them in the team results, Marshfield finished in third while Wausau East finished in sixth.

In addition, four athletes from SPASH finished in the top ten, with 10 area athletes qualifying for the individual state competition in Wisconsin Rapids next week. From SPASH, Aloysius Franzen, Bode Erickson, James Jacobs, Zach Scharbarth, Tate Bruckhart, Tye Lepak and Eric Borttcher all qualified. Franzen finished second in the sectional with a time of 16:28.08.

Marshfield sent two individuals to state in Henry Hoerneman and Graham Lonsdale. They finished in 7th and 12th place, respectively. Wausau East had one qualifier in Erek Ross, who finished in tenth.

On the girl’s side, Wisconsin Rapids finished just outside of the qualifying line in third place. Wausau West and Stevens Point followed them in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

D.C. Everest’s Sara Milodik won the sectional with a final time of 19:35.8, running at a pace of 6:19 minutes per mile.

Wisconsin Rapids had three qualifiers for individuals in Kate Schaeffer, Elise Moon and Allison Jahns. Marshfield will send Eliana Kanitz who finished in seventh place.

For a full list of results at Division 1, 2 and 3 levels, visit the WIAA website.

