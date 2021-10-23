Packers place C Josh Myers on injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have placed center Josh Myers on the injured reserve with a knee injury, the team announced today.

Myers left last week’s game with the knee injury and wasn’t likely to play in Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. The move makes Meyers ineligible to play for three weeks.

In a corresponding move, the team added guard Ben Braden to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement for wide receiver Malik Taylor.

