Packers place C Josh Myers on injured reserve

Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers set to block against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL...
Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers set to block against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct 3. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game 27-17. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)(Jeff Haynes | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have placed center Josh Myers on the injured reserve with a knee injury, the team announced today.

Myers left last week’s game with the knee injury and wasn’t likely to play in Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. The move makes Meyers ineligible to play for three weeks.

In a corresponding move, the team added guard Ben Braden to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement for wide receiver Malik Taylor.

