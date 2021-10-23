Advertisement

Judge issues injunction blocking Wisconsin fall wolf hunt

Wisconsin committee looks at the impact of February's wolf hunt
Wisconsin committee looks at the impact of February's wolf hunt
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has granted a request from wildlife advocacy groups and blocked Wisconsin’s fall wolf hunt two weeks before hunters were set to take to the woods.

Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost issued a temporary injunction Friday halting the season, which was set to begin Nov. 6.

The order comes as part of a lawsuit wildlife advocacy groups filed in August seeking to stop the hunt and invalidate a state law authorizing annual seasons.

The groups sued after the Department of Natural Resources board brushed aside calls to cancel the fall season after hunters exceeded their kill limit by nearly 100 wolves during a court-ordered February season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristine Vaughn.
Missing woman from Adams County located
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results
14 arrested, charged with large-scale cocaine distribution in southeastern Wisconsin
Raymond Piller, Taylor County Silver Alert
Missing Taylor County man found safe

Latest News

Partly cloudy Saturday, whlie more clouds on Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Jacket & sweater weather this weekend
Data system at Miltrim Farms to collect how much contaminants are in runoff water.
Miltrim Farms working on ways to reduce pollution in water
Indigenous drummer and dancers share their culture with visitors
UWSP elementary education students collaborate with Ho-Chunk storyteller
New Wireless Tower Unveiled 10/22/2021
New Wireless Tower Unveiled 10/22/2021