The Hilight Zone-Playoffs Level 1

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The playoffs are here, and the road to Camp Randall begins in earnest. Our Game of the Week features a rematch from last postseason and earlier in the regular season, with the same result: The Edgar Wildcats defeating Iola-Scandinavia.

Colby and Abbotsford take care of business at home, and face each other at long last next week.

Pacelli’s Brycen Cashin makes history, and Mosinee backs up their #1 seed over Hayward.

