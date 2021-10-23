Advertisement

The Hilight Zone-Playoffs Level 1

By Matt Infield and Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The playoffs are here, and the road to Camp Randall begins in earnest. Our Game of the Week features a rematch from last postseason and earlier in the regular season, with the same result: The Edgar Wildcats defeating Iola-Scandinavia.

Colby and Abbotsford take care of business at home, and face each other at long last next week.

Pacelli’s Brycen Cashin makes history, and Mosinee backs up their #1 seed over Hayward.

