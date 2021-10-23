Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Continued cool, wet weather returns later in the new week

The jacket or sweatshirt will be needed before heading out the door in the next few days.
A bit breezy on Monday, but locales will be dry through Tuesday.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This second to last weekend in October is finally starting to feel like typical temperatures one would expect this time of the year. Another frosty night is on tap locally with a mostly clear sky and light winds. Lows slipping back into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Mostly clear and chilly tonight with lows slipping back into the low 30s in Central Wisconsin.
Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds from Highway 29 on north, while more in the way of clouds to the south. A storm system working through Illinois will attempt to push some rain showers in our far southern locales later in the afternoon and through Sunday night. Juneau and Adams Counties have the best chance of a bit of wet weather. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Some clouds and mainly dry in most of the region Sunday night into Monday morning. Any showers in the south early Monday move out, followed by the clouds exiting from west to east on Monday. Breezy and still cool with highs in the low 50s.

A few showers may make it as far north as Juneau and Adams Counties Sunday late afternoon and...
Dry Tuesday and Wednesday with more in the way of sunshine for Tuesday, while increasing clouds later in the day on Wednesday. Highs in the upper 50s Tuesday, and mid 50s Wednesday.

Showers will move into the region Thursday morning.
Showers are expected on Thursday.
The wet weather will move out Friday, but staying breezy.
The next weather maker will make in-roads from the Pacific Northwest early in the week, to the Midwest by Wednesday and Thursday. Locally, the wet weather will move in Thursday morning from southwest to northeast. Periods of rain showers into Thursday night, tapering off on Friday. It is going to be a bit breezy with northeast to north winds, gusting up to 25 mph at times. Highs to end the work week in the low 50s. Some sunshine and a little milder to start off Halloween weekend. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 50s.

Daytime temps will be peaking close to seasonal levels in the new week.
