Firefighters sharpen skills Saturday for farm rescue calls

CHILI, Wis. (WSAW) - Tractor overturns are the leading cause of farm-related deaths. That’s one of the reasons fire departments all across central Wisconsin decided to participate in farm training Saturday.

Agricultural workers are eight to ten times more likely to die on the job compared to any average U.S. worker. That’s why organizers say it’s important for firefighters to learn how to do their jobs on the farm.

“If you move one piece of equipment, that makes another one move in a different direction so you really have to think about what you’re doing,” Columbus Fire Dept. Cheif, Scott Hazeltine said.

The National Farm Medicine Center partnered with Pittsville Fire Dept. back in 2019 to get sponsors and donations for the training. Organizers said the training is important because many firefighters don’t work with farming equipment every day.

“Most of these people are used to pick up trucks and cars...if you don’t do your skills you get rusty on it., so it’s a good thing they get a lot of it,” Hazeltine said.

“We know that farm incidents happen, they’re common in rural Wisconsin...and we said let’s get out on the farm, lets roll get some old tractors, roll them over on some dummies, and allow first responders, firefighters, EMS to really have some hands-on training,” Outreach Specialist for the National Farm Medicine Center, Melissa Ploeckelman said.

The firefighters also learned how to do a grain bin and silo rescue, and how to extract someone from farm equipment. One firefighter said this kind of training is crucial for future calls. “You never know what you might meet, every situation and farm incident is different out there,” Arpin Firefighter, Michelle Kundinger said.

The organizers highlighted the importance of training on a live farm, where daily activities are still going on.

The owner of Heiman Holsteins said he was intrigued by the amount of younger people that were there learning. “As you get old like I am, you know it’s just one of those things, you know, we’ve seen a lot of this, and now its the idea of training the young people as to what they’re seeing, what they will see, how to address it.”

Pittsville Fire Chief, Jerry Minor said farm calls are not common. “But that’s what makes them more dangerous for us, we don’t do them as often, and they pose a lot of different dangers.”

But, with all of this, they said prevention is the key which starts with the farmer.

“And one of those ways is to make sure that your tractor has a rollover protection structure... rollover protection structures are 99% effective when used with a seatbelt.”

The National Farm Medicine Center is hoping to do five of these trainings over the next five years. To learn more about it, click here.

