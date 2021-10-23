Advertisement

Culver’s reports selling 136,000 Curderburgers during one-day event

The 136,000 burgers were sold across 800 stores nationwide.
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.(Culver's)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The numbers are in.

Just over a week after Culver’s released their limited edition Curderburger in celebration of National Cheese Curd Day, the company has announced the number of Curderburgers sold during the one-day event- 136,000.

According to Culver’s, the 136,000 burgers were sold across 800 stores nationwide. Most stores sold out before their lunch rush began.

In Wisconsin, 94 Curderburgers were sold per hour; on a typical day, they sell about 30 regular burgers per hours.

The Curderburger consists of a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a blend of yellow and white cheddar Cheese Curds that have been lumped together and breaded.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Major Harris, 3, died of gunshot wound
Raymond Piller, Taylor County Silver Alert
Missing Taylor County man found safe
14 arrested, charged with large-scale cocaine distribution in southeastern Wisconsin
Tower near Little Chicago is part of the county’s Broadband Task Force’s plan to provide better...
New wireless tower unveiled in Marathon County
FILE
Boy found dead in Oconto County brook

Latest News

There are important steps to note when encountering a bear in the wild
Black bears preparing for hibernation
A bit breezy on Monday, but locales will be dry through Tuesday.
First Alert Weather: Continued cool, wet weather returns later in the new week
D1 boys, girls cross country teams compete for spots at state
D1 boys, girls cross country teams compete for spots at state
Mostly clear and chilly tonight. Sun with clouds on Sunday, continued cool.
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
Stevens Point Fire Department unveils new tool to help fight fires
Stevens Point Fire Department unveils new tool to help fight fires