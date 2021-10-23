Badgers make it three straight with win at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WSAW) - For the first time this season, the Wisconsin Badgers are above .500, thanks to a dominating 30-13 win over Big Ten West foe #25 Purdue

The defense was suffocating from the Badgers as they forced five boilermaker turnovers, including three interceptions. Wisconsin gave up only 206 yards of total offense, holding Purdue to negative yards rushing on the day. Leo Chanel led the way with 3.5 sacks, more than half of the Badgers’ six on the day.

Offensively, the Badgers stuck to the ground game. Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen each ran for over 100 yards. Allen punched in two touchdowns while Mellusi tallied one for himself.

Through the air, Wisconsin was conservative, as Graham Mertz only threw the ball eight times. He completed five passes for 52 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Wisconsin is now 4-3 and 2-2 in the Big Ten. They’re back at home next week against the #11 Iowa Hawkeyes. Kick-off next Saturday is slated for 11:00 a.m.

