Advertisement

Badgers make it three straight with win at Purdue

Wisconsin forces five turnovers in the 30-13 victory
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) cuts away from Purdue cornerback Dedrick Mackey (1)...
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) cuts away from Purdue cornerback Dedrick Mackey (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WSAW) - For the first time this season, the Wisconsin Badgers are above .500, thanks to a dominating 30-13 win over Big Ten West foe #25 Purdue

The defense was suffocating from the Badgers as they forced five boilermaker turnovers, including three interceptions. Wisconsin gave up only 206 yards of total offense, holding Purdue to negative yards rushing on the day. Leo Chanel led the way with 3.5 sacks, more than half of the Badgers’ six on the day.

Offensively, the Badgers stuck to the ground game. Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen each ran for over 100 yards. Allen punched in two touchdowns while Mellusi tallied one for himself.

Through the air, Wisconsin was conservative, as Graham Mertz only threw the ball eight times. He completed five passes for 52 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Wisconsin is now 4-3 and 2-2 in the Big Ten. They’re back at home next week against the #11 Iowa Hawkeyes. Kick-off next Saturday is slated for 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Major Harris, 3, died of gunshot wound
Raymond Piller, Taylor County Silver Alert
Missing Taylor County man found safe
14 arrested, charged with large-scale cocaine distribution in southeastern Wisconsin
Tower near Little Chicago is part of the county’s Broadband Task Force’s plan to provide better...
New wireless tower unveiled in Marathon County
FILE
Boy found dead in Oconto County brook

Latest News

Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers set to block against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL...
Packers place C Josh Myers on injured reserve
Highlight Zone 10/22/2021 D
Highlight Zone 10/22/2021 D
Highlight Zone 10/22/2021 E
Highlight Zone 10/22/2021 E
Highlight Zone 10/22/2021 C
Highlight Zone 10/22/2021 C