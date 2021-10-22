Advertisement

Woman on trial for husband’s 2006 murder takes the stand in own defense

Ken Juedes (Marathon County Crimestoppers) Cindy Schulz-Juedes (Marathon County Jail- 2019)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 66-year-old widow accused of killing her husband more than a decade ago took the stand Friday morning in her own defense.

Cindy Schulz-Juedes was arrested and charged in December 2019.

Ken Juedes, 58, was found dead Aug. 30, 2006 by his wife, Schulz-Juedes. Investigators said he died of two shotgun wounds. Schulz-Juedes, was long considered a person of interest.

The prosecution rested its case Thursday and the defense witnesses began testifying. The defense’s strategy focused on pinning the murder on a group of five people instead of Schulz-Juedes.

Friday morning, the sister of Schulz-Juedes took the stand. Pam Ewer said she met up with Schulz-Juedes at the neighbor’s house where police had her stay for the day.

“Cindy was in the living room and when I walked in, she just had this look on her face, just this hollow—I’ve never seen – just, she was just – she just looked empty. There was just, you know and I said, you know and she’s just like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t know,” Ewer said.

The trial could last until Nov. 12.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

