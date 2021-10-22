Advertisement

Wisconsin to offer COVID-19 Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Booster Doses

(WALB)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced its support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that that people who have increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 receive a booster shot of Moderna.

Boosters are recommended at least six months after having received their second dose of the Moderna vaccine. People age 18 and older who received the J & J COVID-19 vaccine receive a booster dose at least two months after their primary vaccine dose.

“With three COVID-19 booster dose options now available, our national medical experts have given us additional tools to help stop the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant and slow the spread of COVID-19 in communities throughout Wisconsin,” said DHS Secretary designee Karen Timberlake. “We ask that eligible Wisconsinites be patient as it may take time for everyone who needs a booster dose to get one.” DHS continues to await the publication of the CDC clinical guidance for Moderna and J&J booster doses. Once those are published, vaccinators in Wisconsin will be able to begin providing booster doses and ensure they are following the safest protocols.

