Wausau Conservatory of Music to host costume party on Saturday

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Families are invited to a Halloween costume party on Saturday at the Wausau Conservatory of Music.

The event is Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This family-friendly event is free and open to everyone. Children and parents will be treated to entertainment, games, and candy. Families can participate in pumpkin decorating, games, trick-or-treating, costume contests and an instrument petting zoo. Costumes are encouraged and several prizes will be awarded!

RSVPs are not required but are encouraged. To RSVP and reserve your pumpkin in advance, please visit the event on the Wausau Conservatory of Music’s Facebook page. Visit wausauconservatory.org for more information.

The Wausau Conservatory of Music is located at 404 Seymour St. in Wausau.

TDS Telecom is a sponsor.

