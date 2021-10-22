Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Taylor County man

Raymond Piller, Taylor County Silver Alert
Raymond Piller, Taylor County Silver Alert(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to help in the search for a missing 79-year-old Medford man.

Raymond Piller was last seen Thursday around 4 p.m. near County Gardens in Medford, according to the alert. Piller is a white man, 200 pounds, 5′7″ with grey, short hair. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with the logo “pillers” along with blue jeans.

Deputies believe he could be in a brown Ford 150 with Wisconsin plates HF8215. The truck has a Harley Davidson sticker on the back.

Officials say Piller may have dementia or some type of cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to called the Taylor County Sheriffs Office.

