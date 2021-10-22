Advertisement

North Central Health Care announces approval of $5M state grant

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Building Commission has approved a $5 million grant to assist NCHC in completing renovations.

The money will be used at the Wausau Campus to expand the capacity for inpatient mental health services. According to a news release, the grant funding was added in an amendment to the 2021-23 State Budget.

“Families will be able to receive much-needed crisis and acute mental and behavioral health services closer to their home in Central Wisconsin, instead of traveling to state facilities located a greater distance away,” said Jill Meschke, North Central Health Care Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

NCHC provides care for over 12,500 people each year with complex behavioral and skilled nursing needs in Marathon, Langlade and Lincoln counties.

“NCHC is also able to extend our services to more rural counties, with an additional capacity to serve Forest, Oneida and Vilas Counties. We look forward to the completion of our renovations over the next year as we approach our 50th year of providing care and services to our residents in Central Wisconsin,” Meschke said.

North Central Health Care and Marathon County broke ground on a $72 million renovation plan to the NCHC Wausau Campus in June of 2019. The full renovation plan includes the Aquatic Therapy Center and Youth Behavioral Health Hospital which opened in 2020, a new four-story skilled nursing facility at Mount View Care Center which opened this month, as well as renovations to the existing Adult Behavioral Health Hospital, Lakeside Recovery, Crisis Services and former Mount View Care Center facilities.

