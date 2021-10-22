Mosinee Soccer, Volleyball pick up regional wins, as does D.C. Everest Volleyball

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It was a good day for Mosinee sports, as their soccer team defeats Shawano 2-1 in extra time to move to a regional final on Saturday, as does their volleyball team, which defeats Medford in straight sets.

Also on the hardwood, D.C. Everest takes down Valley rival Wausau West to advance to a regional final themselves.

