Major Harris, 3, died of gunshot wound

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has told WTMJ-TV, Major Harris, 3 died of a gunshot wound.

Major Harris’ body was found Thursday. He was last seen Oct. 9. An Amber Alert was issued.

Harris’ mother, Mallery Muenzenberger’s was found in a backyard of a Milwaukee home on Oct. 14. The man suspected in her death, 20-year-old Jaheem Clark, killed himself last Sunday as police arrived at his home.

Harris was found in an alley near 35th and Rohr in Milwaukee.

