Local veteran donates free meals to veterans in need

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A local Air Force veteran is collecting free meals at Denny’s for other veterans.

Richard Peterson spread the idea to the Cup-of-Coffee veterans group that he meets at Denny’s weekly. He and the group have now partnered with various local veteran groups to distribute the cards to veterans in need. Now the community is getting involved.

“People are hearing about it and their turning in cards on Wednesday mornings so right now we have over 81 cards,” said Richard Peterson, organizer of card donations.

The senior meal cards have five stamps and the sixth meal is free. That’s when the card gets donated to help a veteran in need.

Peterson said that veterans gave so much and now it’s time for us to give back to them.

The Group anticipates a greater need over the holidays. If you’d like to help out, you can donate your free punch or you can buy a card from Denny’s for $10 each to provide a free meal to a veteran.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

