It’s time for chimney inspection before winter

chimney shows wear from the weather
chimney shows wear from the weather(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Now is the time that people in central Wisconsin are starting to use their fireplaces again.

After a dormant season, professional chimney sweeps recommend homeowners have their chimneys inspected for damage and cleared of creosote buildup to prevent chimney fires this winter.

According to one chimney sweep in Stevens Point, homeowners can also take preventive steps to minimize that buildup.

“The hard wood is what you want to be burning, say oak, elm, ash, those sorts of things.  You basically want to avoid burning pine at all costs.  Even if you’ve dried it for years and years and years it still puts out a nasty pitch that everything wants to stick to it,” said Fletcher’s Chimney Service owner Jim Fletcher.

He pointed out another reason to get chimneys inspected that homeowners might not consider.  Animals will often get into chimneys during warmer seasons and build nests.  Chimney sweeps will clear those types of issues as well.

It is always best to look ahead and plan for your inspection well in advance.  Many companies are booked up weeks or months in advance.

“This is our busiest time of year.  Basically, once August starts coming around or if it starts getting cool people start thinking about their fireplaces, and so everybody starts calling all at once,” Fletcher said.

