ECDC hires director for new branch office in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Ethiopian Community Development Council, Inc. has hired Adam VanNoord as the director of the Multicultural Community Center it plans to establish in Wausau. Hiring a director is the first step to resettling refugees in Wausau.

In September, ECDC received authorization from the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration to begin resettling refugees in Wausau.

“As a local resident of Wausau, Adam has knowledge and connections that will be greatly beneficial in bringing the community together to ensure the success of the refugee resettlement program. His personal experience working with refugees in the international context will help him act as a bridge for both refugees and community members alike,” said Dr. Tsehaye Teferra, ECDC’s President and CEO. “In addition, Adam’s recent training in case management combined with his administrative, technology, communications, and leadership skills make him well suited to this role.” In his new position, Adam will be responsible for coordinating with community stakeholders and preparing to meet the needs of refugees related to employment, affordable housing, health care, and education as well as broader participation in the community’s civic life.

He started his career in graphic design then later chose to pursue international humanitarian work.

ECDC has been resettling refugees since 1991 and works with a network of affiliate organizations around the country to empower refugees and immigrants to become self-sufficient and integrated members of American society.

ECDC is based in Arlington, Virginia. It is one of the nine national resettlement agencies directly funded by the Department of State.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.