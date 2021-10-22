Best Western renovates historic tower

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The former Plaza Hotel is now the Best Western Plus Wausau Tower Inn.

A ribbon-cutting formally welcomed guests to the newly renovated hotel on Thursday.

The tower is a key landmark of the City of Wausau. It has had many former operators throughout the decades such as the Holiday Inn, Ramada, and The Plaza.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this. We’ve been open for a couple of months now,” said Renae Tidd, owner of 17th Avenue Grill inside the hotel.

Tidd said the owners waited to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony because the hotel still needed some finishing touches like landscaping.

Part of the former hotel was torn down because it was old and damaged.

“This building is obsolete. Part of the building was torn down and the guest rooms were very, very old,” said Jeff Schrader, director of new business development for Kinseth Hospitality.

Builders salvaged the well-known tower. The construction crew stripped everything but the outside walls of the building to refurbish the structure. Now, the Best Western Wausau Tower Inn occupies the circular building.

“They saved the structure of the tower and that’s where the history is,” said Richard Barrett, former director for Central Wisconsin Convention and Visitor Bureau.

The hotel is updated and renovated with modern furnishings. Some suites have a workout area and sauna.

The hotel is part of 6 acres of land that is divided into separate properties. The other properties will be turned into multifamily housing and commercial property.

