UW-Stevens Point reaches 70% student vaccination rate

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Uninversity of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has reached a 70% vaccination rate among students.

The UW System announced Thursday that UW-Green Bay also reached the 70% threshold.

“Congratulations to each of you who took this important step to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus,” Chancellor Thomas Gibson said in a message to UW-Stevens Point students and employees Thursday afternoon. “I am proud of our students. My thanks to the staff and faculty who participated in efforts to communicate, vaccinate and encourage students to get the vaccine and set an example with an 88.5% vaccination rate.”

“I’m thrilled the students of UW-Stevens Point and UW-Green Bay are getting vaccinated,” said System President Tommy Thompson. “It’s quite an accomplishment, and a credit to all those on campus who helped achieve it.”

UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse, UW-Milwaukee, UW Oshkosh, UW-River Falls, UW-Stout, and UW-Whitewater have already reached the 70% threshold.

UW-Madison, which is running its own vaccination campaign, has a student vaccination rate over 90%.

The UW System extended the deadline for its Vax Up! “70 for 70″ campaign to encourage students to become vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The new deadline is October 31. Under the UW System’s “70 for 70″ campaign, fully vaccinated students who attend universities that reach the 70% threshold, based on fall 2020 full-time-equivalent enrollment and excluding students studying only online, are eligible to win one of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000.

