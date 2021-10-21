Advertisement

UW-Stevens Point reaches 70% student vaccination rate

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Uninversity of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has reached a 70% vaccination rate among students.

The UW System announced Thursday that UW-Green Bay also reached the 70% threshold.

“Congratulations to each of you who took this important step to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus,” Chancellor Thomas Gibson said in a message to UW-Stevens Point students and employees Thursday afternoon. “I am proud of our students. My thanks to the staff and faculty who participated in efforts to communicate, vaccinate and encourage students to get the vaccine and set an example with an 88.5% vaccination rate.”

“I’m thrilled the students of UW-Stevens Point and UW-Green Bay are getting vaccinated,” said System President Tommy Thompson. “It’s quite an accomplishment, and a credit to all those on campus who helped achieve it.”

UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse, UW-Milwaukee, UW Oshkosh, UW-River Falls, UW-Stout, and UW-Whitewater have already reached the 70% threshold.

UW-Madison, which is running its own vaccination campaign, has a student vaccination rate over 90%.

The UW System extended the deadline for its Vax Up! “70 for 70″ campaign to encourage students to become vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The new deadline is October 31. Under the UW System’s “70 for 70″ campaign, fully vaccinated students who attend universities that reach the 70% threshold, based on fall 2020 full-time-equivalent enrollment and excluding students studying only online, are eligible to win one of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new ordinance allowing people to drink outside in Stevens Point was passed on Tuesday morning.
Stevens Point passes open intoxicant ordinance to last indefinitely
Seagrave fire truck
Fire engine manufacturer eyes Wausau for business expansion project
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results
Kristine Vaughn.
Missing woman from Adams County located

Latest News

Halloween trick or treat times for 2021
2021 trick or treat times for central Wisconsin
The percent of residents by county that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
Daytime readings will be closer to average the next few days.
First Alert Weather: Sweater weather settles in across the region
Frosty mornings and cool afternoons are on the way in the next few days.
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast