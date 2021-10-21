Advertisement

REPORT: Packers sign DE Whitney Mercilus

Houston Texans' Whitney Mercilus (59) in action during the first half of an NFL football game...
Houston Texans' Whitney Mercilus (59) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have signed defensive end Whitney Mercilus, according to multiple reports.

The ten-year veteran spent his entire career with the Houston Texans before being released last week, totaling 57 sacks in that span.

“I mean that’s basically how this thing goes. Guys go down, it’s time to go get new bodies to fill in and make up for what’s lost,” Davante Adams said.

It’s the second time in three weeks the Packers have been aggressive to sign a free agent after signing Jaylon Smith two weeks ago.

“It makes you feel great as a coach because ultimately we’re as good many times as our players are able to go out there and perform. The more great players you have, the better the opportunity you have to win football games, and that’s what we’re all here for,” Matt LaFleur said.

According to reports, Mercilus chose Green Bay over the prospect of more money elsewhere.

“You know guys like that, they want to come to a winning team. When you go from 1-5 to 5-1, that’s a whole new outlook on life I think. For Whitney, I think that can breathe some life into a player for sure,” Rodgers said.

Regarding linebacker Preston Smith, LaFleur said he’ll, “give him the week” to see if he can play Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new ordinance allowing people to drink outside in Stevens Point was passed on Tuesday morning.
Stevens Point passes open intoxicant ordinance to last indefinitely
It's not going away anytime soon, but Jurustic Park just north of Marshfield is beginning the...
Looking at the future of Jurustic Park
Seagrave fire truck
Fire engine manufacturer eyes Wausau for business expansion project
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
FILE
Medford man killed in Monroe County crash

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers hitting coach Andy Haines studies notes while the Colorado Rockies bat during...
Brewers fire hitting coach Andy Haines
High School Sports 10/19/2021
High school volleyball and soccer playoffs begin
High School Sports 10/19/2021
High School Sports 10/19/2021
Bucks roll on ring night with 127-104 win over Nets