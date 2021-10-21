REPORT: Packers sign DE Whitney Mercilus

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have signed defensive end Whitney Mercilus, according to multiple reports.

Pass rusher Whitney Mercilus is signing with the Green Bay Packers, per source. Former Texan turning down more money elsewhere to join Green Bay’s defense. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 20, 2021

The ten-year veteran spent his entire career with the Houston Texans before being released last week, totaling 57 sacks in that span.

“I mean that’s basically how this thing goes. Guys go down, it’s time to go get new bodies to fill in and make up for what’s lost,” Davante Adams said.

It’s the second time in three weeks the Packers have been aggressive to sign a free agent after signing Jaylon Smith two weeks ago.

“It makes you feel great as a coach because ultimately we’re as good many times as our players are able to go out there and perform. The more great players you have, the better the opportunity you have to win football games, and that’s what we’re all here for,” Matt LaFleur said.

According to reports, Mercilus chose Green Bay over the prospect of more money elsewhere.

“You know guys like that, they want to come to a winning team. When you go from 1-5 to 5-1, that’s a whole new outlook on life I think. For Whitney, I think that can breathe some life into a player for sure,” Rodgers said.

Regarding linebacker Preston Smith, LaFleur said he’ll, “give him the week” to see if he can play Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.