Public meets to talk transportation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 2 public meetings were held Wednesday to get the public’s input on a plan to get more people to ride the bus.

County and city officials said there is a decrease in the number of passengers using Metro Ride systems in Wausau.

The city asked for people’s opinions to get more riders.

“I think the biggest concern is that we don’t do enough. We don’t run long enough hours. We don’t serve the larger community. I think the reality is that transportation needs a regional concern,” said Greg Seubert, City of Wausau transit director.

Metro Ride provides transportation for people who don’t have vehicles or driver’s licenses. Many of these people still have basic needs, such as employment, medical visits, and social activities.

“Some of the needs that we heard are for transportation to support employment,” said Laura Brown, director of planning initiatives for RLS and Associates.

The buses run from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and usually end before some get off of work.

“I think a good public transit system will really attract young professionals into our community as well,” said Ron Alexander, Village of Maine Resident.

A big request from people is going beyond the City of Wausau where Rib Mountain is located.

The input from today’s meeting will serve as a guide for developing public transportation in the Wausau Metropolitan Area.

