New culinary lab gives D.C. Everest students a leg up

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A new culinary lab at D.C. Everest Senior High School is giving students professional experience that you likely won’t find at any other high school.

Most high school culinary labs are in a small space with only appliances you’ll find in a home. But the space and equipment at D.C. Everest’s lab is similar to a restaurant’s.

“Most technical colleges have a space that look like this, not many high schools do,” Family and Consumer Sciences instructor Miranda Stroik said.

The old culinary lab was two separate rooms with basic at-home equipment.

“This is a really awesome experience and if I went somewhere else I probably would not have had the chance to have it,” junior Morgaine Lissner said.

The new space has restaurant-style gas kitchen equipment, industry standard refrigeration, ovens, coffee brewers, and brand-new in-home appliances.

“It’s basically designed for students to get that industry experience before they leave high school,” Stroik said.

The industry style equipment lets students create and serve restaurant-worthy dishes, whether it’s your career or not.

“Cooking happens in everyday life so just knowing this and having it on hand for later is incredibly helpful,” Lissner said.

While the old space was functional, it didn’t prepare students for a profession or college like this one can.

“This room is really cool, really amazing and it’s just really nice to be in,” junior Kha Vang said.

While the lab physically gets students ready for culinary arts, they also can get college credit through the course. This, along with industry standard sanitation and managerial certification, also known as “ServSafe,” giving them a leg up in the job hunt.

“The restaurant industry is hurting for employees so that is just a really unique piece that ‘hey I already have experience with this that I can then go back and work in the industry,’” Stroik said.

Stroik expects the program will continue to grow and the school even wants to add more classes going forward.

