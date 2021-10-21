Advertisement

Goodwill offers unique Halloween selection

Mannequin dressed in costume idea at Goodwill Weston
Mannequin dressed in costume idea at Goodwill Weston(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WESTON, Wis.) - Goodwill is showcasing all of the Halloween items it has collected over the last year to help people get ready for the holiday.  They have everything from homemade costumes and vintage pieces to items and accessories sourced from trade shows and merchants to choose from.

Business has picked up over 2020.  Northcentral Wisconsin Goodwill Team Leader Jerry Melvin said last year people were more reticent to go out, but this year they are eager to celebrate.

“The public’s been very patient with the purchase process.  We’ve had long lines on the weekend, but we’ve been getting people through and there’s more product to come through, so in fact we’re still putting out product every day,” said Melvin.

In addition to allowing people to customize their costumes, purchases at Goodwill go to support their efforts to bring job skills to the people they employ.

“All your purchases go to our programs and services.  Every purchase basically goes to an hour and a half worth of job training.  It’s fantastic, and donations as well.  Every donation supports about an hour’s worth of job training,” Melvin said.

Goodwill teaches its employees such skills as career planning and resume building, interview skills, and even helps with degree programs.

