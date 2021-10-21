DEEP BENCH: ‘Making Modern’ stars on new show, life on camera

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - He’s an orthodontist. She’s a pharmaceutical sales rep. Their side hustle is renovating homes.

They’re so awesome at it, the Nashville residents were handed the keys to their very own remodeling show by HGTV Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

But adjusting to working in front of the camera, was quite the adjustment for the stars of ‘Making Modern with Brooke and Brice.’

“At first it was such a struggle because it’s not natural for us,” said Brice Gilliam. “I think I told somebody I was Brooke one time. But then once we got settled in and we started getting back to what we do and the build process, we became more natural.”

Their working dynamic is unique compared to what viewers usually see. Brice is the designer, Brooke is the carpenter.

“It’s always fun to watch the people when we’re leaving a hardware store and Brice is carrying out a saw,” Brooke said laughing. “They’re like, ‘you’ve got a good assistant,’ talking about me. But, clearly they don’t understand I’m the worker and he’s my assistant.”

Be sure to watch their interview on NewsChannel 7 at 4. You can catch every episode of Making Modern with Brooke & Brice right now by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.