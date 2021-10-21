Advertisement

Adams Co. searching for missing endangered woman

Kristine Vaughn.
Kristine Vaughn.(wsaw)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County police department is asking for your help in locating a missing endangered woman.

28 year old Kristine Vaughn is described as 5′7, 140 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to a release, she was last seen at her home in Oxford, WI in Marquette County Tuesday evening at 6:10 p.m. When her roommate returned home Wednesday morning, all of Kristine’s belongings were there but Kristine was not.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304.

