Wisconsin Senate to consider GOP-backed abortion bills

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate is set to vote on a package of Republican-authored bills designed to discourage abortion in Wisconsin.

One proposal would prohibit abortion providers from participating in Medicaid except in cases of sexual assault or incest.

Another would require doctors to tell women seeking abortions through a drug regimen that she could still change her mind after ingesting the first dose and might be able to continue the pregnancy.

A third bill would require doctors to ensure parents of unborn children with congenital conditions receive information about the condition. A fourth bill would prohibit abortions based on an unborn child’s sex or race.

The Senate was scheduled to vote on the bills during a floor session Wednesday.

