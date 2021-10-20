Wisconsin Attorney General urges people to safely dispose unwanted medicines

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is calling on everyone to get rid of meds they don’t need.

The Democrat called on people to take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events across Wisconsin Saturday.

Kaul took part in a virtual event promoting safe drug disposal Wednesday with La Crosse Police Chief Steve Kudron and and Coulee Recovery Center Prevention Specialist Rita Von Haden.

Local government agencies and health care providers throughout Wisconsin will be hosting take back events Saturday. People will be able to drop off their unwanted and unused medications, which will be safely disposed.

“We’ve been a national leader in the collection of those unused and unwanted medications,” Kaul said. “We were number two in the country in total volume of medications collected in the last prescription drug take back even though there are a lot of states bigger than Wisconsin, and we want to remain a national leader.”

He added it’s important people continue safely getting rid of drugs they don’t plan on using so others, including family members, don’t take them.

“A large number of people who become addicted to opioids, and that includes heroin, first begin their addiction by improperly using a prescription drug,” Kaul said.

He also said it’s important people don’t throw pills in the trash or flush them down the toilet. Improperly disposing them can cause environmental problems.

In addition to National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, many agencies have permanent drug disposal bins.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.