UWPD: Madison man had $13K in counterfeit cash on UW campus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old Madison man reportedly had thousands of dollars in counterfeit cash on him Tuesday when he was arrested for allegedly spending it on the University of Wisconsin campus.

According to the UW Police Dept., Ishmael Riley spent the funny money at least three times on the campus. Police did not indicate if they have found evidence of him trying to pass it off-campus.

On one occasion when Riley tried using the fake bills, an employee called him on it and Riley allegedly became confrontational, UW Police stated. With a pair of scissors in his hand, he allegedly became “verbally aggressive” and threatened staff members.

After that encounter, UWPD investigators were reportedly able to use security cameras to identify him. When they caught up to him, he allegedly had more than $13,000 in counterfeit money in his backpack.

Since his arrest, Riley has been booked into the Dane Co. jail on three counts of using counterfeit money and a single allegation of disorderly conduct. Additionally, his case has been referred to the U.S. Secret Service.

UWPD noted that Riley has no affiliation with UW-Madison.

