Advertisement

UWPD: Madison man had $13K in counterfeit cash on UW campus

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old Madison man reportedly had thousands of dollars in counterfeit cash on him Tuesday when he was arrested for allegedly spending it on the University of Wisconsin campus.

According to the UW Police Dept., Ishmael Riley spent the funny money at least three times on the campus. Police did not indicate if they have found evidence of him trying to pass it off-campus.

On one occasion when Riley tried using the fake bills, an employee called him on it and Riley allegedly became confrontational, UW Police stated. With a pair of scissors in his hand, he allegedly became “verbally aggressive” and threatened staff members.

After that encounter, UWPD investigators were reportedly able to use security cameras to identify him. When they caught up to him, he allegedly had more than $13,000 in counterfeit money in his backpack.

Since his arrest, Riley has been booked into the Dane Co. jail on three counts of using counterfeit money and a single allegation of disorderly conduct. Additionally, his case has been referred to the U.S. Secret Service.

UWPD noted that Riley has no affiliation with UW-Madison.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new ordinance allowing people to drink outside in Stevens Point was passed on Tuesday morning.
Stevens Point passes open intoxicant ordinance to last indefinitely
It's not going away anytime soon, but Jurustic Park just north of Marshfield is beginning the...
Looking at the future of Jurustic Park
FILE
Medford man killed in Monroe County crash
Eric Mehring
Suspect arrested in Middleton crash that killed three teens; homicide charges filed
Painkiller Schulz-Juedes claims she took night of husband's death not in medical records
Painkiller Schulz-Juedes claims she took night of husband’s murder not in medical records

Latest News

Fundraiser at area Culver's restaurants will help neighbors this holiday season
Fundraiser at area Culver's restaurants will help neighbors this holiday season
Wisconsin Senate to consider GOP-backed abortion bills
Flannel weather ahead in the forecast as temperatures continue to drop over the next few days.
First Alert Weather: A mid-week pattern change
Public input sought on ways to increase Wausau city bus ridership