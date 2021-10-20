UW Stevens Point welcomes residency

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin Stevens Point is welcoming a saxophone quartet chamber music ensemble for a three-day artist residency. The group Nois formed in 2016 and their innovative approach to their craft has swiftly gained them fame in the music community.

The group will be teaching master classes that include rehearsals, improv, marketing and composing, all in their signature style. They embody a jazz-like approach to music that employs improv and working off their fellow members to make each performance unique.

The man responsible for bringing them to the university says this has greater applications in the working world.

“I think what this quartet represents is this kind of cohesive communication and synergy between people. And as musicians of course we want to work together and make great music but it’s really sort of a metaphor for our ability to communicate in life,” said assistant saxophone professor Myles Boothroyd.

Students are equally as excited to have Nois on campus. They were originally scheduled to be in residence in spring 2020, but had to postpone their plans.

They serve as an inspiration for students looking toward careers in music performance.

“They are close to our demographic, kind of, and our groups. Now we can kind of see them, and we can kind of see, okay, on a path in five or six or seven or eight years, that could be me, or I could take something I learn from them and I could turn that into my own thing and make my own path,” said music education student Michael Halverson.

Nois has performed over 90 concerts around the country since their founding five years ago. They also have a deep commitment to music education and have done residencies in over 30 colleges and secondary schools.

They will be doing a free and open concert for the public tonight at 7:30 in Michelsen Hall in the Noel Fine Arts building on campus.

