Public input sought on ways to increase Wausau city bus ridership

(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A public meeting was held Wednesday to seek the public’s input on how to increase ridership on the Wausau city busses.

A morning session took place in person and virtually at 10 a.m. A second session is planned from 4-6 p.m. The meeting will start at 4 p.m. at 212 River Drive in Wausau. It will be held in room 1.

Metro Ride operates seven regular bus routes in the city of Wausau.  Each runs at 30 minute intervals, which means that the bus will arrive at the same point along the route every 30 minutes.

The central hub or Transit Center is located at 555 Jefferson Street in downtown Wausau.

Ideas mentioned Wednesday morning on how to increase use included expanding a route to Rib Mountain, extending nightly service, and providing more covered bus waiting areas.

People can also attend the meeting virtually through Zoom. Email nbubash@rlsandassoc.com to RSVP and receive the Zoom link.

