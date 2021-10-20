Advertisement

Pet Project: Meet Blue

By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Blue is an active 1-year-old Australian Shepherd who is very active and loves to play and go for walks. He would do best in a home with older children who have experience with dogs. He could use a little work with some behaviors, but is friendly with people.

For more information about Blue, visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet him.

