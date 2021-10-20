Looking at the future of Jurustic Park

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s not going away anytime soon, but Jurustic Park just north of Marshfield is beginning the process of finding a new home after its owners decide to move on.

Clyde Wynia created his first sculpture 28 years ago.

“We’re a bunch of junk compared to the rest of the neighborhood,” he said.

What Wynia calls “junk” is what the community considers a popular tourist attraction and Wynia loves every second of it.

“You’re seeing people from all over the world and how could you ever ask for a better retirement than have people come to you and tell their story,” Wynia said.

He said his sculpture park brings in 15,000 people each year, all looking for some entertainment.

“People are laughing and they’re exchanging back and forth with ya, they’re happy,” Wynia said.

Now a group called “Friends of Jurustic Park” are looking down the road to save this iconic park. The park would eventually be moved to a new location potentially at Wildwood Park, after Wynia decides to hang up his tour guide hat.

“We wanted to see what we could do to ensure that there would be a place for Jurustic Park going into the future,” Friends of Jurustic Park Mark T. Nelson said.

While the group is hoping the new home of the sculpture park will be at Wildwood Park, Jurustic Park will stay open at its current location until Wynia calls it quits.

“I have no desire to stop, it’s having such a wonderful time that you know there’s no reason to stop it,” Wynia said.

Wynia’s wife, Nancy, said she’s proud of her husband and the future plans are an honor.

“I think it’s a terrific legacy and he’s worked very hard to do this,” Nancy Wynia said.

The group is still in the early stages of design for moving the park and are awaiting city approval. They hope to keep it as popular as it’s been.

“We want them to know that how valued this place is and that there’s a place for it going into the future,” Nelson said.

Jurustic Park plans to continue normal operations. It’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April through Labor Day and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. after Labor Day through March.

