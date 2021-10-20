High school volleyball and soccer playoffs begin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Playoffs kicked off on Tuesday for high school soccer and volleyball.

In soccer action, D.C. Everest defeated Valley rival Wausau West on the road 1-0. The Evergreens advance to regional finals on Saturday against #1 seed Hudson.

On the hardwood, #3 seed Merrill took care of Rhinelander in straight sets in Division 2, while Newman swept Rosholt in Division 4.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.