High school volleyball and soccer playoffs begin

By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Playoffs kicked off on Tuesday for high school soccer and volleyball.

In soccer action, D.C. Everest defeated Valley rival Wausau West on the road 1-0. The Evergreens advance to regional finals on Saturday against #1 seed Hudson.

On the hardwood, #3 seed Merrill took care of Rhinelander in straight sets in Division 2, while Newman swept Rosholt in Division 4.

