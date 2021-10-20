Advertisement

Culver’s teams with 89Q for ‘Lights of Christmas’

Culver's Day benefits Lights of Christmas.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Culver’s is teaming up once again with 89Q radio for its annual “Lights of Christmas” campaign.

Oct. 20 or 10-20 in police code, is Cops at Culver’s Day at several Culver’s locations in Wisconsin. Ten percent of all purchases and 100% of tips will go toward 89Q’s ‘Lights of Christmas.’

The fundraiser provides police officers with gift cards to hand out to the community.

Participating locations:

  • Antigo-2105 Neva Rd
  • Appleton-599 N Westhill Blvd
  • Appleton/Darboy-3631 E Calumet St
  • Appleton/Grand Chute-850 W Evergreen Dr
  • Clintonville-105 S Main St
  • Columbus-201 Dix St, Columbus, WI
  • De Pere-1499 Lawrence Dr
  • Green Bay-909 Hansen Rd
  • Green Bay-1219 W Mason St
  • Green Bay-2945 Voyager Dr
  • Green Bay-11820 Velp Ave, Suamico
  • Little Chute-2121 Freedom Rd
  • Manitowoc-4201 Calumet Ave, Manitowoc
  • Marshfield-109 W Upham St
  • Medford-909 Casement Ct
  • Merrill-3349 E Main St
  • Minocqua-123 Us Hwy 51 N, Woodruff, WI
  • Neenah-1161 Westowne Dr
  • Oshkosh-1580 S Koeller St
  • Oshkosh-2270 Westowne Ave
  • Portage-2733 New Pinery Rd
  • Rib Mountain-225577 Lilac Ave
  • Rothschild-10202 Park Plaza
  • Stevens Point-5346 HWY 10
  • Sturgeon Bay-5581 Gordon Rd
  • Wausau-219 Central Bridge St
  • West Bend-2350 W Washington St

