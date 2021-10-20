Culver’s teams with 89Q for ‘Lights of Christmas’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Culver’s is teaming up once again with 89Q radio for its annual “Lights of Christmas” campaign.

Oct. 20 or 10-20 in police code, is Cops at Culver’s Day at several Culver’s locations in Wisconsin. Ten percent of all purchases and 100% of tips will go toward 89Q’s ‘Lights of Christmas.’

The fundraiser provides police officers with gift cards to hand out to the community.

Participating locations:

Antigo-2105 Neva Rd

Appleton-599 N Westhill Blvd

Appleton/Darboy-3631 E Calumet St

Appleton/Grand Chute-850 W Evergreen Dr

Clintonville-105 S Main St

Columbus-201 Dix St, Columbus, WI

De Pere-1499 Lawrence Dr

Green Bay-909 Hansen Rd

Green Bay-1219 W Mason St

Green Bay-2945 Voyager Dr

Green Bay-11820 Velp Ave, Suamico

Little Chute-2121 Freedom Rd

Manitowoc-4201 Calumet Ave, Manitowoc

Marshfield-109 W Upham St

Medford-909 Casement Ct

Merrill-3349 E Main St

Minocqua-123 Us Hwy 51 N, Woodruff, WI

Neenah-1161 Westowne Dr

Oshkosh-1580 S Koeller St

Oshkosh-2270 Westowne Ave

Portage-2733 New Pinery Rd

Rib Mountain-225577 Lilac Ave

Rothschild-10202 Park Plaza

Stevens Point-5346 HWY 10

Sturgeon Bay-5581 Gordon Rd

Wausau-219 Central Bridge St

West Bend-2350 W Washington St

