Culver’s teams with 89Q for ‘Lights of Christmas’
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Culver’s is teaming up once again with 89Q radio for its annual “Lights of Christmas” campaign.
Oct. 20 or 10-20 in police code, is Cops at Culver’s Day at several Culver’s locations in Wisconsin. Ten percent of all purchases and 100% of tips will go toward 89Q’s ‘Lights of Christmas.’
The fundraiser provides police officers with gift cards to hand out to the community.
Participating locations:
- Antigo-2105 Neva Rd
- Appleton-599 N Westhill Blvd
- Appleton/Darboy-3631 E Calumet St
- Appleton/Grand Chute-850 W Evergreen Dr
- Clintonville-105 S Main St
- Columbus-201 Dix St, Columbus, WI
- De Pere-1499 Lawrence Dr
- Green Bay-909 Hansen Rd
- Green Bay-1219 W Mason St
- Green Bay-2945 Voyager Dr
- Green Bay-11820 Velp Ave, Suamico
- Little Chute-2121 Freedom Rd
- Manitowoc-4201 Calumet Ave, Manitowoc
- Marshfield-109 W Upham St
- Medford-909 Casement Ct
- Merrill-3349 E Main St
- Minocqua-123 Us Hwy 51 N, Woodruff, WI
- Neenah-1161 Westowne Dr
- Oshkosh-1580 S Koeller St
- Oshkosh-2270 Westowne Ave
- Portage-2733 New Pinery Rd
- Rib Mountain-225577 Lilac Ave
- Rothschild-10202 Park Plaza
- Stevens Point-5346 HWY 10
- Sturgeon Bay-5581 Gordon Rd
- Wausau-219 Central Bridge St
- West Bend-2350 W Washington St
