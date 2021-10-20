Advertisement

Bucks roll on ring night with 127-104 win over Nets

(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 19, 2021
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -On the night they received their championship rings and unveiled their 2021 NBA title banner, the Bucks made a statement with a blowout 127-104 win over the team many think they’re on a collision course with once again this season, the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo picked up where he left off the last time we saw him on the court, as he powered Milwaukee with 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists. Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton each added 20 points of their own.

