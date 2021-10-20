Advertisement

Brewers fire hitting coach Andy Haines

Milwaukee Brewers hitting coach Andy Haines studies notes while the Colorado Rockies bat during...
Milwaukee Brewers hitting coach Andy Haines studies notes while the Colorado Rockies bat during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Milwaukee, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have fired hitting coach Andy Haines, the team announced Wednesday. The team also told assistant hitting coach Jacob Cruz he could seek opportunities elsewhere.

Haines served as the hitting coach with the Brewers since 2019. He was the Chicago Cubs assistant hitting coach in 2018 before Milwaukee. Haines was fired after a season that saw the Brewers offense continue to underwhelm, scoring just six runs in four games against the Atlanta Braves in the playoffs. They were shut out twice.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said about the announcement, “We thought a new voice, a little different framing of the message, might be beneficial.”

Other coaches are expected to remain on staff. The Brewers started their search for a new coach immediately.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new ordinance allowing people to drink outside in Stevens Point was passed on Tuesday morning.
Stevens Point passes open intoxicant ordinance to last indefinitely
It's not going away anytime soon, but Jurustic Park just north of Marshfield is beginning the...
Looking at the future of Jurustic Park
FILE
Medford man killed in Monroe County crash
Eric Mehring
Suspect arrested in Middleton crash that killed three teens; homicide charges filed
Painkiller Schulz-Juedes claims she took night of husband's death not in medical records
Painkiller Schulz-Juedes claims she took night of husband’s murder not in medical records

Latest News

High School Sports 10/19/2021
High school volleyball and soccer playoffs begin
High School Sports 10/19/2021
High School Sports 10/19/2021
Bucks roll on ring night with 127-104 win over Nets
Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel (47) waves to fans as he leaves the field following an...
Biegel signs with Dolphins’ practice squad