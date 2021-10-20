Brewers fire hitting coach Andy Haines

Milwaukee, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have fired hitting coach Andy Haines, the team announced Wednesday. The team also told assistant hitting coach Jacob Cruz he could seek opportunities elsewhere.

Haines served as the hitting coach with the Brewers since 2019. He was the Chicago Cubs assistant hitting coach in 2018 before Milwaukee. Haines was fired after a season that saw the Brewers offense continue to underwhelm, scoring just six runs in four games against the Atlanta Braves in the playoffs. They were shut out twice.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said about the announcement, “We thought a new voice, a little different framing of the message, might be beneficial.”

Other coaches are expected to remain on staff. The Brewers started their search for a new coach immediately.

