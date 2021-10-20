Advertisement

10,000 pounds of pork products recalled

Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.
Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.(Source: FSIS/USDA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Evans Food Group is pulling more than 10,000 pounds of pork pellet products from store shelves.

These pellets make fried pork skins or pork rinds, also known as chicharrones.

The products were shipped out without benefit of inspection and sold under several brands to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Washington.

The U.S. has not received any reports of adverse reactions.

Still officials say people should throw the recalled snacks away or return them to stores.

Consumers can find out more about the recall on the website Food Safety and Inspection Services.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new ordinance allowing people to drink outside in Stevens Point was passed on Tuesday morning.
Stevens Point passes open intoxicant ordinance to last indefinitely
FILE
Medford man killed in Monroe County crash
It's not going away anytime soon, but Jurustic Park just north of Marshfield is beginning the...
Looking at the future of Jurustic Park
Eric Mehring
Suspect arrested in Middleton crash that killed three teens; homicide charges filed
Painkiller Schulz-Juedes claims she took night of husband's death not in medical records
Painkiller Schulz-Juedes claims she took night of husband’s murder not in medical records

Latest News

Kuljinder Singh and his friends unraveled their turbans and used their jackets to make a sturdy...
Friends work together to use turbans to rescue trapped hikers
Kuljinder Singh and his friends unraveled their turbans and used their jackets to make a sturdy...
Friends work together to use turbans to rescue trapped hikers
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden touts middle-class values of his $2 trillion spending plan
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Brian Laundrie: Medical examiner’s office called to site of Florida search