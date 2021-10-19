Advertisement

RiverLife Park sculpture dedication set for Thursday in Wausau

“Vertical Log Raft” sculpture placed at RiverLife Park in Wausau
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Arts Commission will hold a dedication ceremony on Thursday to commemorate the new sculpture along the east bank of the Wisconsin River at RiverLife Park.

A 30-foot tall sculpture is located at the intersection of the Fulton Street plaza and the River Edge Parkway. The sculpture titled “Vertical Log Raft” reflects Wausau’s early history along the Wisconsin River. The sculpture was brought to Wausau last month.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

The Wausau Arts Commission received more than 80 submissions from artists all over the world. It selected a proposal from Manka Design Studios (Stephen Manka) from Cleveland.

The piece was donated by The Walter Alexander Foundation.

RiverLife Park is located at 1400 N River Dr.

