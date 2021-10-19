Reps. Kind, Thompson introduce the bipartisan CWD Research and Management Act

WASHINGTON (WSAW) - Democratic Representative Ron Kind of Wisconsin and Republican Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson of Pennsylvania have introduced a bipartisan bill to research and manage the spread of chronic wasting disease.

CWD is a contagious, neurological disease affecting deer, elk, moose, and caribou. It is fatal. CWD occurs only in members of the cervid or deer family -- both wild and captive.

“As an avid hunter, I know how important it is to maintain a healthy deer herd in Wisconsin so we can protect our outdoor traditions and economy,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “CWD is a serious threat to our deer herds, and we need all hands on deck to combat this disease. That’s why I’m proud to team up with my colleague Rep. Thompson and introduce this bipartisan bill that brings scientists, local officials, and hunters to the table to help manage and prevent the spread of CWD.”

The Wisconsin DNR began monitoring the state’s wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002. There is no known cure for CWD and it’s unclear how the disease is transmitted.

As of August, CWD has been confirmed in 25 states.

The Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act will support state and tribal efforts to develop and implement management strategies as well as fund research into methods to better detect and prevent CWD. It will also support and will prioritize research in the transmission of, resistance to, and diagnosis of CWD.

