Advertisement

Procter & Gamble raising prices on popular household goods

FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo a variety of Procter & Gamble products rest on a...
FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo a variety of Procter & Gamble products rest on a counter in East Derry, N.H.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Proctor & Gamble is raising prices on a range of goods as higher commodity and freight costs are set to take a bite out of its profits.

The maker of Pampers diapers, Tide detergent and Crest toothpaste said Tuesday it has been raising prices on product lines including baby, family, home and fabric care. In the last few weeks, it has started telling retailers that it will boost prices on more categories including grooming, skin care and oral care.

“The degree and timing of these moves are very specific to the category, brand and sometimes the product form within a brand,” Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten said during a call to discuss quarterly results. “This is not a one-size-fits-all approach.”

And though it’s still early, the company has yet to see “notable changes” in consumer behavior in reaction to the higher prices, he said.

Schulten said the Cincinnati company now expects a commodity hit of $2.1 billion in fiscal 2022. That’s up from an estimated $1.8 billion in July.

P&G also sees higher transportation costs, reflecting in part a shortage of truck drivers and soaring diesel fuel costs. In July, the company estimated that would cost an extra $100 million this fiscal year. Tuesday, the consumer goods maker doubled that estimate to $200 million.

Combined, the $2.3 billion in higher costs will lower fiscal 2022 earnings by about 90 cents per share.

Last week the Labor Department reported that wholesale prices rose a record 8.6% in September compared to a year ago, the largest advance since the 12-month change was first calculated in 2010. The jump in inflation this year reflects higher prices for food and energy. Core inflation at the wholesale level, excluding volatile energy and food, was up 0.2% in September from August and was 6.8% higher over the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, inflation at the retail level rose 0.4% in September, government data show, with the consumer price index up 5.4% over the past 12 months, matching the fastest pace since 2008.

P&G maintained its annual guidance and doesn’t believe that inflation is here to stay, calling it a “temporary bottom line rough patch to grow through.”

“When opportunities allow, we will close a couple of price increases with new product innovations, adding value for consumers along the way,” Schulten said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert Update: Milwaukee police find homicide suspect dead, search for missing 3-year-old boy continues
Halloween trick or treat times for 2021
2021 trick or treat times for central Wisconsin
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Someone receiving a COVID-19 vaccine
People questioning COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness on vaccinated people
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Amber Alert: Suspect located, 3-year-old boy still missing

Latest News

Communities learn how to use salt smarter when clearing roads this winter
Communities learn how to use salt smarter when clearing roads this winter
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Suspect arrested in Middleton crash that killed three teens; homicide charges filed
Police departments around the country are facing growing pushback against COVID-19 vaccine...
Businesses nervously await fine print of vax-or-test rule
Taco Bell is offering customers a free Toasted Breakfast Burrito on Oct. 21.
Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday