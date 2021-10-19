People questioning COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness on vaccinated people

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Colin Powell passed away on Monday because of COVID-19 complications, according to his family.

General Powell’s family said he was fully vaccinated while still suffering from COVID-19. This means he suffered from a breakthrough case of the COVID-19 infection.

Powell also suffered from underlying conditions, such as Multiple Myeloma and Parkison’s disease, that may have weakened his immune system.

“People with myeloma, in particular, and other blood cancers are at an increased risk of developing severe disease against COVID-19,” said Dr. Maria Sundaram, an associate research scientist at Marshfield Clinic.

Multiple Myeloma is a type of blood cancer that attacks plasma cells and can suppress the body’s immune response.

Sundaram said people with weakened immune systems may not get the same benefit from vaccines that a healthy person may benefit from. She said it’s a group of people that benefit when we do our part and get vaccinated.

People can still get breakthrough cases but Sundaram said the vaccine helps your immune system get a head start.

“So even if you do get a breakthrough case, you’re able to attack the virus more quickly. You’re able to resolve the virus more quickly and you have less of a time frame where you’re potentially infectious to other people,” said Sundaram.

