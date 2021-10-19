Advertisement

Painkiller Schulz-Juedes claims she took night of husband’s murder not in medical records

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vicodin painkiller Cindy Schulz-Juedes said she took the night her husband Ken Juedes was killed is not in her medical records, according to her physician.

Tuesday, Cindy’s physician testified during the seventh day of the month-long trial.

Retired Dr. Michael Haase said he saw Cindy on Aug. 25, 2006, a few days before Ken died, as she complained of a headache.

“She showed symptoms of a mild sinus infection,” Haase explained.

Haase said he had his office take a CT scan, but he did not find anything irregular.

The night of Ken’s death, Aug. 29, 2006, Cindy said she slept outside in a family camper because she had a headache and Ken stayed up late.

She said she took Vicodin for her headache. Cindy’s medical records do not show Haase prescribing anything to her for a headache. Her defense attorney Earl Gray said they have a pill bottle that shows Haase did.

“If you looked at the bottle, would it refresh your memory as to if you prescribed it?” asked defense attorney Earl Gray.

Haas said throughout his years as a physician, there could have been times that a prescription was prescribed to his patients without his knowledge.

“I have seen the bottle,” Haas explained. “My name is on it. I may have well prescribed it.”

In opening statements last week, the defense said the Vicodin Cindy took made her drowsy the night of Ken’s death.

In court Tuesday, Judge Michael Moran did not admit the pill bottle as evidence. He said Haas is not a pharmacist and could not testify about the pill bottle because it was not in his medical records.

The trial continues Wednesday morning.

