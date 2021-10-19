Advertisement

New walking and biking trail to be complete in Rothschild and Schofield by 2023

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Rothschild and the City of Schofield are working together to create a new walking and biking trail. The new paved trail will connect to the current Vogelman trail.

“Vogelman trail is heavily used, every time I go by it there is someone on it,” said Gary Olsen, Village Administrator for the Village of Rothschild.

He hopes that the new trail will be utilized just as much. It will be linked to Schofield’s trail by the railroad crossing on Schofield Avenue by the railroad bridge. The trail will go through Schofield and Rothschild and over the controlled intersection of Business 51. It will then go around the old Shopko building.

Olsen said many will enjoy having the extension.

“People love to get outside, they love to walk and this will give them that avenue that they can do that,” said Olsen.

In the process of making the trail, they plan to keep as many trees as possible to make sure the trail remains lined with them.

This project is possible because of a Tap grant that the City of Schofield and the Village of Rothschild partnered together to apply for. They received 80% of the funds for the project with it. Leaving around 180 thousand dollars left for the two to fund. The Village of Rothschild plans to use money they have saved in their budget for the remainder.

Construction will begin in the fall of 2022 or early 2023. The trial must be complete by the end of 2023.

