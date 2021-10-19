Mural in Kronenwetter reaches completion

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - What was once a blank sound wall, is now a beautiful canvas for the people of Kronenwetter. The “Journey Through Progress” mural is located just off of Old Highway 51 and Kowalski Road in Kronenwetter.

The 120 foot wide canvas shows the technological changes over time with the rapid growth of the community.

The artist, Jessica Kopecky, began the mural in august and finished it on Oct. 13. It’s the biggest mural she’s ever completed.

“I’ve had a lot of people pull over and say that they like it and they appreciate it and they felt like almost like they needed something like that... And a lot of people have been driving past and honking and giving thumbs up and a lot of really positive words of encouragement,” Mural Artist Jessica Kopecky said.

Kopecky said it took about 192 hours of labor, but the hard work was worth every second.

