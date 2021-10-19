Advertisement

Medford man killed in Monroe County crash

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAH, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities say a man killed early Monday morning as a result of a traffic crash near Tomah is a man from Medford.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Kyle Petrick, 20, was driving west on State Highway 21 when he crossed the centerline and hit a semi. Petrick died at the scene.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. on State Highway 21 just west of Enterprise Road.

There was a large amount of debris scattered across the highway, and a large amount of diesel fuel spilled in the area. State Highway 21 was shut down for almost six hours for investigative purposes, removal of the vehicles, and clean-up of the scene.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Police Department, Oakdale Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Fire Department Rescue Techs, Monroe County Hazardous Materials Response Team, Tomah Wrecker Service, Monroe County Emergency Management, and the Monroe County Highway Department. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert Update: Milwaukee police find homicide suspect dead, search for missing 3-year-old boy continues
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Halloween trick or treat times for 2021
2021 trick or treat times for central Wisconsin
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Amber Alert: Suspect located, 3-year-old boy still missing
Someone receiving a COVID-19 vaccine
People questioning COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness on vaccinated people

Latest News

Open House On Salting Practices
Open House On Salting Practices
Salt silo at Wausau Public Works
City of Wausau and Salt Wise Wisconsin share responsible salting practices
Cold front moves through Wednesday morning cooling temperatures north of highway 29. But a warm...
First Alert Weather: Mid-week weather maker brings in cooler temperatures for the end of the week
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather