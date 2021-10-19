Medford man killed in Monroe County crash

TOMAH, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities say a man killed early Monday morning as a result of a traffic crash near Tomah is a man from Medford.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Kyle Petrick, 20, was driving west on State Highway 21 when he crossed the centerline and hit a semi. Petrick died at the scene.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. on State Highway 21 just west of Enterprise Road.

There was a large amount of debris scattered across the highway, and a large amount of diesel fuel spilled in the area. State Highway 21 was shut down for almost six hours for investigative purposes, removal of the vehicles, and clean-up of the scene.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Police Department, Oakdale Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Fire Department Rescue Techs, Monroe County Hazardous Materials Response Team, Tomah Wrecker Service, Monroe County Emergency Management, and the Monroe County Highway Department. The incident remains under investigation.

