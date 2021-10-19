Marathon County municipalities discuss limiting winter salt pollution

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Municipalities from around Marathon County gathered in Wausau Tuesday to discuss plans and practices for upcoming winter road treatment and how they can limit salt pollution.

Salt pollution has risen in Wisconsin over time. Salt can be particularly damaging to freshwater. When the ice and snowmelt that contain salts, it runs into the rivers and lakes, damaging the life in it and those that depend on it.

“It’s harmful to living organisms,” said Dustin Kraege, the city of Wausau Public Works Superintendant. “If it becomes too salty it’s very damaging to fish, anything that lives in the water.”

With that in mind, Wausau has been a leader in limiting salt usage for decades. The city was at the forefront of incorporating brine in its winter road treatment.

“We’ve been very forward-thinking in the past,” said Kraege. “The leaders knew that it was a better way to clear streets. I believe it was in the mid-90s when they started using brine in the city of Wausau.”

Brine is the process of adding salt to water beforehand, rather than applying it directly to the road as rock salt. The use of brine has made Wausau one of the best in Wisconsin, according to Wisconsin Salt Wise, an organization aimed at limiting salt pollution in the state.

“Wausau has been working to figure out the best ways to make that brine and some additives that can help to work at lower temperatures,” said Wisconsin Salt Wise Sustainability and Development Coordinator Allison Madison. “Their trucks are also calibrated to know how much salt they’re laying down. They’re a Salt Wise Champion in the state.”

The City of Wausau and Salt Wise held an open house event Tuesday to share some of those philosophies and practices with surrounding communities. Many smaller communities do not incorporate brine, for a number of reasons. A big one, according to Kraege, is that it can be expensive to get started. That being said, Town of Rib Mountain Equipment Operator Technician Derek Wilichowski says it’s something they’ve talked about.

“We’ve kind of talked as a group or a crew about how we can be more efficient and use less salts,” said Wilichoswki.

The good news for smaller municipalities is that Marathon County is starting to help them take the first steps toward brine. According to Madison, Marathon County is close to providing new areas with brine in an effort to limit salt pollution.

“What we’ve seen around the state is that if we have a county that’s set up that’s making brine and they can support some of the smaller municipalities to kind of get their feet wet with it, maybe a winter or two later they can get to the point where they can make their own,” said Madison.

The steps towards limiting pollution can be small, but meetings like this can at least get the conversation started.

“The goal of this is just to bring communities together, share information, and learn from each other on how we can get the streets clear and safe for the communities, but yet use less salt to protect our water,” said Kraege.

For more information on Salt Wise, you can visit the website here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.