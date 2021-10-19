Leaves fall as the City of Wausau moves into phase two of its leaf collection

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s that time of the year for changing colors and cooler temperatures. But, that also means falling leaves. This week is the start of ‘Making a Difference Week’ where community service is taken to a new level.

The United Way of Marathon County is pairing over 100 volunteer groups to rake more than 100 yards the week of Oct. 18 to Oct. 23.

Monday was the “Start of Making a Difference Week.”

“My grandparents are 98 and 101 so I’d want people to help out them like we’re helping out these people,” said MC Soccer team player Grace Callio.

Callio along with 16 girls from the team volunteered Monday to help rake a yard in Wausau.

“We think that giving back to the community is really really important for helping out other people, but we also think it helps build character for girls, it helps set the foundation, so hopefully later in life, they continue to give back,” MC Soccer Coach, Melissa Kampmann said.

“I think it just helps us come together and really be a true team,” Callio said.

The week of raking coincides with the start of phase two for the City of Wausau’s fall leaf collection. During this week, the city will be collecting leaves with its trucks, tractors and leaf baler.

“The whole purpose of this is to keep leaves and debris from going into the storm drains because if it goes into the storm drain it will end up going into the river and that’s what we’re trying to prevent,” Supervisor for Wausau’s Department of Public Works, Kevin Koester said.

The city has scheduled days to pick up leaves for designated areas, but said it’s running into something that’s out of their control.

“Mother nature this year isn’t really working with us with these maps because as you can see behind me there are still a lot of trees with green on them yet,” Koester said.

But, what does that mean for its map?

“We’re going for bulk because the more leaves the better for the baler, but with the warmer weather this year, certain species of trees aren’t losing their leaves like they normally would be.”

The city said it’s going to do its best to stick to the maps, but it may mean crews will be back again in the same area twice.

“So what we’re trying to do is trying to find the areas with the most leaves that we can now, we’re trying to go according to the maps as best we can but as you can see it’s mother nature-driven.”

For those wanting to take their leaves to the yard waste site themselves, it will be open until Sunday, Nov. 21.

